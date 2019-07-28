Astros' Gerrit Cole: Cruises to 12th win

Cole (12-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-2 victory over the Cardinals, giving up one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out seven.

Once again blessed with plenty of run support, Cole's only real mistake got deposited in the seats by the red-hot Paul Goldschmidt. The right-hander will carry a 2.94 ERA and 212:37 K:BB through 143.2 innings into his next start Thursday in Cleveland.