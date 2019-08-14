Astros' Gerrit Cole: Dealing with hamstring issue

Cole was scratched from Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox with right hamstring discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Cole had the discomfort crop up during his warmup session and was scratched shortly before first pitch, forcing reliever Chris Devenski into emergency starting duty. It's unclear if the injury is expected to impact Cole's availability for his next turn through the rotation.

