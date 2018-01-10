Astros' Gerrit Cole: Dealt to Houston

The Pirates reached an agreement Wednesday to trade Cole to the Astros for an undisclosed package, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Cole will strengthen one of the top staffs in the majors, as the Astros now employ Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel (foot) and the former Pirate. During the 2017 season, Cole posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, while holding a 196:55 K:BB over 203 innings (33 starts). Although the right-hander saw improvement in strikeout and walk rates, his HR/9 jumped from 0.54 in 2016 to 1.37 last season. Looking ahead to 2018, Cole will likely slide in as Houston's third starter, but he's a fine addition as an SP2 in 15-team leagues. This trade increases Cole's upside in the wins department, but the move to the American League may offset those potential gains. His salary arbitration case is unresolved, and the Astros wanted to acquire him in time to file at their number before Friday's deadline, rather than inherit a figure from the Pirates.