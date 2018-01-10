Astros' Gerrit Cole: Dealt to Houston
The Pirates reached an agreement Wednesday to trade Cole to the Astros for an undisclosed package, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Cole will strengthen one of the top staffs in the majors, as the Astros now employ Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel (foot) and the former Pirate. During the 2017 season, Cole posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, while holding a 196:55 K:BB over 203 innings (33 starts). Although the right-hander saw improvement in strikeout and walk rates, his HR/9 jumped from 0.54 in 2016 to 1.37 last season. Looking ahead to 2018, Cole will likely slide in as Houston's third starter, but he's a fine addition as an SP2 in 15-team leagues. This trade increases Cole's upside in the wins department, but the move to the American League may offset those potential gains. His salary arbitration case is unresolved, and the Astros wanted to acquire him in time to file at their number before Friday's deadline, rather than inherit a figure from the Pirates.
More News
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Deal not final•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Draws Astros' interest•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Allows three runs in defeat•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Picks up win despite allowing five runs•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Drops to 11-11 with loss to Reds•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Allows five runs in loss to Brewers•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...