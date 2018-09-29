Astros' Gerrit Cole: Delivers quality start in no-decision

Cole (15-5) hurled a quality start in Friday's win over the Orioles despite not factoring into the decision. He went six innings and gave up one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four.

It was another solid outing for Cole, who lowered his ERA to 2.88 and his WHIP to 1.03 while extending his career-high strikeout total to 276. Cole wrapped up what's been an outstanding season in style with his 20th quality start of the year.