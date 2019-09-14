Astros' Gerrit Cole: Dominant again in win
Cole (17-5) picked up the win in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Royals, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks over eight innings while striking out 11.
It looked like the right-hander might have to settle for a no-decision despite another dominant performance when Kansas City scratched across its run in the bottom of the eighth inning, until George Springer broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth with a three-run blast. Cole has struck out double-digit batters in six straight starts and hasn't lost since May 22, and the only thing that might be standing between him and a Cy Young Award is teammate Justin Verlander -- the duo rank first and second in strikeouts, ERA and WHIP among qualified starters. Cole will carry a 2.62 ERA and 292:45 K:BB through 192.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Rangers.
