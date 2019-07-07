Astros' Gerrit Cole: Dominant once again

Cole (9-5) won his fourth straight start, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Cole allowed a first-inning double and a couple of harmless singles the rest of the way. It was another dominating performance for Cole, who hasn't tasted defeat over nine straight outings, a stretch during which the right-hander's posted a 1.55 ERA while winning six times. Manager AJ Hinch has not yet made official the starting rotation coming out of the break, but fantasy players should expect Cole in one of the first two games, Thursday or Friday, at Texas.