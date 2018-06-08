Astros' Gerrit Cole: Earns seventh win
Cole (7-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rangers.
Cole stumbled out of the gate, allowing an earned run on two singles and a walk in the first inning. However, he settled in and didn't allow a baserunner in three of his next five innings of work and got enough run support to earn the win. He has been a workhorse and ace in every sense this season, ranking among the top three in the American League in innings pitched, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP.
