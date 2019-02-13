Astros' Gerrit Cole: Emerges victorious in arbitration
Cole will make $13.5 million in 2019 after winning his arbitration case against the Astros on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Cole was excellent for Houston last season, posing a 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 276:64 K:BB in 200.1 innings. As a result, the right-hander will get his way in arbitration, earning more than the $11.425 million figure the Astros proposed. With the contract situation out of the way, Cole can focus his efforts on preparing for the 2019 season as one of the Astros' top starters.
