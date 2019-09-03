Astros' Gerrit Cole: Extends unbeaten streak

Cole allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 14 over six innings, getting a no-decision in Monday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Cole recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 16th time in 28 starts, narrowly missing out on a win when Milwaukee's Christian Yelich hit a ninth-inning home run off closer Roberto Osuna. While he didn't get the win, Cole ran his unbeaten streak to 17 games, a stretch during which he's posted a 2.06 ERA with a 13.1 K/9. Next on the docket for Cole is a start at home against the Mariners on Sunday.