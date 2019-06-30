Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans 10 for eighth win

Cole (8-5) picked up the victory after allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings Sunday against the Mariners.

Cole gave up his only run of the day in the first inning on a solo homer to right center, but he managed to follow that up with six scoreless frames. The 28-year-old right-hander has now turned in seven consecutive quality starts, improving his ERA from 4.11 to 3.28 over that stretch. He also owns a sparkling 161:28 K:BB over 109.2 innings this season.