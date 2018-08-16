Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans 12 in 11th win

Cole (11-5) cruised to an easy win in Wednesday's 12-1 victory over the Rockies, allowing one run on five hits over six innings while striking out 12.

It was his 16th quality start of the season and seventh outing with double-digit strikeouts, although most of that production came in the first two months of the year. Cole will take a 2.71 ERA into his next start Monday in Seattle.

More News
Our Latest Stories