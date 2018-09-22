Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans 12 in win

Cole (15-5) earned the win in Friday's game against the the Angels. He allowed three earned runs, six hits and no walks over seven innings with 12 strikeouts.

Cole was dominant in the victory, throwing 71 of his 102 pitches for strikes. It was the eighth time this season that Cole has stuck out more than 10 batters in a start, and his strikeout numbers continue to remain elite (272 strikeouts over 194.1 innings in 2018). He owns an impressive 2.92 ERA (2.98 xFIP) on the season, and he'll likely make one more appearance in the regular season before the Astros begin postseason play.