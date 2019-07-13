Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans 13 in no-decision

Cole didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Rangers, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over six innings while striking out 13.

The ball was flying at Globe Life Park, as the two teams combined for nine homers, but Cole was able to minimize the damage on his long balls while fanning double-digit batters for the 10th time this season. Unfortunately, the Houston bullpen cost him his 10th win. The right-hander will take a 3.23 ERA and 183:32 K:BB through 122.2 innings into his next start Wednesday, on the road against the Angels.