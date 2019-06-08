Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans 14 in no-decision

Cole allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out 14 over seven innings Friday in a no-decision against the Orioles.

Baltimore got to Cole for two runs in the first inning and another in the third, but he would finish his night with four straight scoreless frames. He fired 80 of 113 pitches for strikes and punched out a season-high 14 batters, though he wouldn't come away with the victory. Despite this, the 28-year-old owns a 3.72 ERA with an eye-popping 130:20 K:BB over 84.2 innings this season.