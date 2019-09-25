Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans 14 in win

Cole (19-5) picked up the win against the Mariners on Tuesday, giving up just two hits over seven scoreless innings, striking out 14 and walking none in the Astros' 3-0 victory.

Making his first start since reaching the 300-strikeout plateau, Cole racked up 14 more punchouts against an overmatched Mariners lineup to set the Astros single-season franchise record for strikeouts in a season. Not much needs to be said about Cole's otherwordly dominance at this point, but the 29-year-old has been nothing short of phenomenal for Houston this season, posting a 2.52 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and a ridiculous 316:46 K:BB across 207.1 innings.