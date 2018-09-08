Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans eight in no-decision

Cole didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.

Despite delivering only his second quality start in seven outings since the beginning of August, Cole was in line for his sixth loss of the season before the Astros' offense finally broke through against David Price in the top of the seventh inning. He'll carry a 2.86 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Detroit.