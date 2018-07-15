Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans eight in win over Tigers
Cole (10-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-1 romp over the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest after being reinstated from the bereavement list earlier in the day, but the Astros' offense gave Cole more than enough run support to offset his control issues. He's now walked multiple batters in eight straight outings, a somewhat worrying trend, but it won't stop Cole from heading into the All-Star break with a 2.52 ERA and 177:45 K:BB through 20 starts and 128.1 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Activated and set to start Saturday•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Lined up for Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Allows four in no-decision•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Takes second loss thanks to defensive hiccups•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...