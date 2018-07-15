Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans eight in win over Tigers

Cole (10-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-1 romp over the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest after being reinstated from the bereavement list earlier in the day, but the Astros' offense gave Cole more than enough run support to offset his control issues. He's now walked multiple batters in eight straight outings, a somewhat worrying trend, but it won't stop Cole from heading into the All-Star break with a 2.52 ERA and 177:45 K:BB through 20 starts and 128.1 innings.