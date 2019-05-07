Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans nine in win over Royals
Cole (3-4) picked up the win Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings while striking out nine as the Astros downed the Royals 6-4.
A pair of two-run homers accounted for all the damage off Cole, the second time in the last three starts he's served up multiple long balls. The right-hander remains one of baseball's premiere strikeout artists, fanning at least eight batters in seven of his eight trips to the mound this year, and he'll take a 4.17 ERA and 74:15 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal