Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans nine in win over Royals

Cole (3-4) picked up the win Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings while striking out nine as the Astros downed the Royals 6-4.

A pair of two-run homers accounted for all the damage off Cole, the second time in the last three starts he's served up multiple long balls. The right-hander remains one of baseball's premiere strikeout artists, fanning at least eight batters in seven of his eight trips to the mound this year, and he'll take a 4.17 ERA and 74:15 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Rangers.