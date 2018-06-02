Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans seven in Friday's win

Cole (6-1) picked up the win in Friday's 7-3 victory over the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven.

In a clash of early AL Cy Young favorites with Chris Sale it was Cole who came out on top, throwing 66 of 105 pitches for strikes while delivering his third straight quality start and 10th of the year. The right-hander will carry a 2.20 ERA and dominant 116:20 K:BB through 81.2 innings into his next outing Thursday on the road against the Rangers.