Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fights through six in no-decision

Cole allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the A's. He struck out four.

Cole allowed a pair of solo home runs in the second inning, but he was rarely under duress during the rest of the outing as he secured his second straight quality start. He was a bit inefficient and failed to pitch more than six innings for the fifth consecutive appearance. Cole's ERA is an uncharacteristically high 3.94 this season, but he'll face a favorable matchup in his next scheduled start against the Orioles.