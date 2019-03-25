Astros' Gerrit Cole: Finishes up spring
Cole allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings Sunday against the Nationals.
Cole was his usual stingy self this spring, holding opponents to a .179 batting average and posting a 2.81 ERA over five starts (16.1 innings). His next outing will be the second game of the season, Friday against Tampa Bay.
