Astros' Gerrit Cole: Finishes up spring

Cole allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings Sunday against the Nationals.

Cole was his usual stingy self this spring, holding opponents to a .179 batting average and posting a 2.81 ERA over five starts (16.1 innings). His next outing will be the second game of the season, Friday against Tampa Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...