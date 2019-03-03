Astros' Gerrit Cole: Gets acquainted with Chirinos

Cole fired two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Cole was making his second start of the spring and first with Houston's new catcher, Robinson Chirinos, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "I liked it," Cole said of his chemistry Chirinos. "He was familiar with where I like to throw the ball, so he gave me some good targets. He was on the plate when he wanted us to challenge guys, on the corner when we kind of wanted to pick away. Good rhythm, good flow. I didn't shake too many times, so it was good." The right-hander walked the first batter, then retired the final six Nationals faced. Cole threw all of his pitches and was pleased with his fastball command.