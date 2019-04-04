Astros' Gerrit Cole: Gets quality start
Cole (0-2) gave up three runs on four hits while striking out nine through six innings in a loss against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Cole took a tough loss while posting another quality start Wednesday. After striking out 10 in his first start, Cole was dominant with nine more strikeouts and 20 swinging strikes, including 12 on his fastball. Through 12 innings, the right-hander has a 3.00 ERA. Cole will take the mount for his next start Tuesday against the Yankees.
