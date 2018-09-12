Astros' Gerrit Cole: Gets win No. 14

Cole (14-5) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out nine to pick up the win against Detroit on Wednesday.

Cole labored in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to just 13 of 23 batters, needing 99 pitches to get his five innings. He expended 50 of those pitches in the second and third innings. He hung in long enough for Houston's bats to give him a lead when he left, enabling him to claim his third win in his last four starts. He's next scheduled to pitch Tuesday at home against the Mariners.