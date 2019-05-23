Astros' Gerrit Cole: Gives up six runs in loss
Cole (4-5) gave up six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven through five innings, taking the loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.
Cole gave up two solo home runs early but ran into trouble in the top of the sixth inning, allowing two runs and two baserunners before being removed without recording an out. Josh James went on to surrender a grand slam to Charlie TIlson, allowing both of the runs to score. Despite the rough outing, the 13 swinging strikes suggest and limited free passes suggest he will bounce back. The right-hander has a 4-5 record with a 4.11 ERA and a 100:17 K:BB through 11 starts this season. Cole will make his next start Monday against the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...