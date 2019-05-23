Astros' Gerrit Cole: Gives up six runs in loss

Cole (4-5) gave up six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven through five innings, taking the loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

Cole gave up two solo home runs early but ran into trouble in the top of the sixth inning, allowing two runs and two baserunners before being removed without recording an out. Josh James went on to surrender a grand slam to Charlie TIlson, allowing both of the runs to score. Despite the rough outing, the 13 swinging strikes suggest and limited free passes suggest he will bounce back. The right-hander has a 4-5 record with a 4.11 ERA and a 100:17 K:BB through 11 starts this season. Cole will make his next start Monday against the Cubs.