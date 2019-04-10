Astros' Gerrit Cole: Goes seven innings

Cole allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six across seven innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Cole settled in after allowing a first inning home run to Luke Voit. However, he was tagged for two more earned runs in the sixth inning after walking the first two batters of the inning, both of whom were ultimately doubled home by Gary Sanchez. While Cole is still searching for his first win of the season, he is providing strong ratios and has also racked up 25 strikeouts in 19 innings of work.