Astros' Gerrit Cole: Good to go for Thursday

Cole (hamstring) is listed as the Astros' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

The Astros seemingly have no lingering concern about Cole's sore right hamstring after he completed a bullpen session Monday without incident. Though he was never placed on the 10-day injured list, Cole ended up missing just over two weeks as a result of the hamstring issue. Houston demoted Rogelio Armenteros to Triple-A Round Rock over the weekend to open a spot back up in the rotation for Cole.

