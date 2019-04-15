Astros' Gerrit Cole: Good work finally pays off

Cole (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 11 over six innings in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Cole finally had his good pitching pay off in a win after the first three outings, all quality starts, left him 0-2. Entering Sunday's game, Cole received just four runs of support over 25 innings. Outside of a couple of mistakes, Cole was in complete command and induced 19 swing-and-misses. He's next scheduled to pitch Friday on the road against the Rangers.