Astros' Gerrit Cole: Good work finally pays off
Cole (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 11 over six innings in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Cole finally had his good pitching pay off in a win after the first three outings, all quality starts, left him 0-2. Entering Sunday's game, Cole received just four runs of support over 25 innings. Outside of a couple of mistakes, Cole was in complete command and induced 19 swing-and-misses. He's next scheduled to pitch Friday on the road against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...