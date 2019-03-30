Astros' Gerrit Cole: Handed loss in season debut
Cole (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 10 over six innings Friday against Tampa Bay.
Cole was handed a two-run lead in the third inning but the Rays would respond with three runs of their own in the third followed by an insurance run in the sixth. The 28-year-old pounded the zone in his season debut, firing 71 of 101 pitches for strikes. Cole will search for his first victory of 2019 in his next outing Wednesday against Texas.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...