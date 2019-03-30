Astros' Gerrit Cole: Handed loss in season debut

Cole (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 10 over six innings Friday against Tampa Bay.

Cole was handed a two-run lead in the third inning but the Rays would respond with three runs of their own in the third followed by an insurance run in the sixth. The 28-year-old pounded the zone in his season debut, firing 71 of 101 pitches for strikes. Cole will search for his first victory of 2019 in his next outing Wednesday against Texas.