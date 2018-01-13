Astros' Gerrit Cole: Heads to Houston

The Pirates agreed to trade Cole to the Astros on Saturday in exchange for Joe Musgrove and Colin Moran, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

Apparently, Houston and Pittsburgh were able to move past whatever snag held up talks earlier in the week, as Cole will indeed join the Astros. Cole made 33 starts for the Pirates last season after missing time in 2016 due to elbow troubles. He improved both his strikeout and walk rates last year, and the move to Minute Maid Park is a sneaky upgrade for Cole, both in terms of expected run prevention and strikeouts. Look for his ADP to tick up accordingly.