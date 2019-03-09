Astros' Gerrit Cole: Hurls three scoreless frames

Cole allowed a hit and struck out three over three scoreless innings Friday against the Cardinals.

Cole still hasn't allowed a run in three starts this spring, and he's fanned six battings over six innings. The 28-year-old already appears ready for the 2019 regular season to begin. Cole posted a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 276 strikeouts across 200.1 frames a year ago.