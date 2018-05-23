Astros' Gerrit Cole: Improves to 5-1
Cole (5-1) struck out eight and walked three in Tuesday's win over the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings.
The only runs Cole allowed came from a two-run homer by Brandon Crawford in the fifth. The right-hander was otherwise very effective, although he did need 106 pitches (67 for strikes) to get through six innings. Cole now has a ridiculous 101:17 K:BB in 67.2 innings, and his 0.83 WHIP and .169 batting average against are both good for second in the majors. His next start will be in Cleveland for a matchup with the Indians.
