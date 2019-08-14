Astros' Gerrit Cole: Injury not overly serious
Cole (hamstring) said his injury is "not super serious," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Cole was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday due to right hamstring discomfort, but he received some good news after visiting with doctors Wednesday. While it doesn't sound like the issue will force the right-hander onto the injured list, it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to make his next start on schedule. Cole will see how his hamstring responds to rest and treatment in the coming days before the Astros determine when he'll get the ball next.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...