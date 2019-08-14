Astros' Gerrit Cole: Injury not overly serious

Cole (hamstring) said his injury is "not super serious," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Cole was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday due to right hamstring discomfort, but he received some good news after visiting with doctors Wednesday. While it doesn't sound like the issue will force the right-hander onto the injured list, it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to make his next start on schedule. Cole will see how his hamstring responds to rest and treatment in the coming days before the Astros determine when he'll get the ball next.