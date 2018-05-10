Cole (4-1) picked up the win Wednesday, pitching six innings with nine strikeouts while allowing one run on four hits and three walks against the Athletics.

Cole was dominant once again, throwing first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 24 batters he faced while inducing 17 swinging strikes. He's now thrown a quality start in all eight starts since joining the Astros, sporting an elite 13.7 K/9 and 1.43 ERA in the process. While it seems unlikely he'll be able to sustain those numbers over the course of a full season, Cole had a .250 BABIP against and 1.54 FIP entering Wednesday's start, so there's no sign that he's overly benefitting from good luck. He'll next take on the Angels on Tuesday.