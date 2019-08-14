Astros' Gerrit Cole: Late scratch Tuesday

Cole is not starting Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole returned to the clubhouse shortly after beginning his warmup in the bullpen, per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest, but the specifics of his absence remain unclear. Chris Devenski will start the nightcap in his place as the Astros are likely to employ a bullpen game on short notice.