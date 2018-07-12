Astros' Gerrit Cole: Lined up for Saturday's start

Cole (bereavement) will take the mound against Detroit on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Cole will make one more start before the All-Star break after being placed on the bereavement list prior to Tuesday's game. This outing will come on normal rest for the 27-year-old after he struck out 11 during a no-decision versus the Athletics on Monday.

