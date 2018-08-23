Astros' Gerrit Cole: Misses out on two-start week
Cole will make his next start Monday against the Athletics, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Cole started the first of the Astros' six games this week Monday in Seattle, giving up three runs (two earned) and striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision. The right-hander looked like he would be in line to make his second start of the week Sunday against the Angels, but manager A.J. Hinch elected to push Cole back an additional day for rest purposes. The Astros appear set to go with another "bullpen game" Sunday, which could feature Brad Peacock as the team's opening pitcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...