Astros' Gerrit Cole: Misses out on two-start week

Cole will make his next start Monday against the Athletics, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Cole started the first of the Astros' six games this week Monday in Seattle, giving up three runs (two earned) and striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision. The right-hander looked like he would be in line to make his second start of the week Sunday against the Angels, but manager A.J. Hinch elected to push Cole back an additional day for rest purposes. The Astros appear set to go with another "bullpen game" Sunday, which could feature Brad Peacock as the team's opening pitcher.