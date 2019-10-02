Play

Astros' Gerrit Cole: Named Game 2 starter

Cole will start Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole would be the Game 1 starter for nearly every other time after finishing the year with a 2.50 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and a record-high (among qualified starters) 39.9 percent strikeout rate. On the Astros, however, he'll follow fellow Cy Young contender Justin Verlander, who gets the nod for Game 1.

