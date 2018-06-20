Astros' Gerrit Cole: Next start coming Monday
Cole will make his next start Monday against the Blue Jays, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
With Houston off the schedule Thursday, the Astros have opted to push Cole's next start back by a day to give the right-hander some extra rest while keeping Justin Verlander -- who will start in Cole's place Sunday -- on regular rest. Cole, who owns a 2.59 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 138:30 K:BB across 15 starts (100.2 innings) this season, will now be afforded six days of rest before his next outing.
More News
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Takes no-decision despite eight strikeouts•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Coasts to eighth win Wednesday•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Earns seventh win•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Fans seven in Friday's win•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Puts together decent outing•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Improves to 5-1•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart