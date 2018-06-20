Astros' Gerrit Cole: Next start coming Monday

Cole will make his next start Monday against the Blue Jays, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

With Houston off the schedule Thursday, the Astros have opted to push Cole's next start back by a day to give the right-hander some extra rest while keeping Justin Verlander -- who will start in Cole's place Sunday -- on regular rest. Cole, who owns a 2.59 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 138:30 K:BB across 15 starts (100.2 innings) this season, will now be afforded six days of rest before his next outing.