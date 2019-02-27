Astros' Gerrit Cole: On specialized throwing program

Cole threw eight pitches in a perfect inning Tuesday against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole is on a specialized throwing program, which is why he only pitched one inning while other starters are throwing two at this time of camp. Seven of this eight pitches were four-seam fastballs, the final of which clocked in at 97 MPH. Following the abbreviated outing, the right-hander worked on some offspeed pitches in the bullpen.