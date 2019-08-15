Astros' Gerrit Cole: On track to return next week

Manager AJ Hinch said Thursday that he expects Cole (hamstring) to slot back into the Houston rotation next week, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Hinch didn't pinpoint a specific day for Cole's return, but the presumption is that he'll take the hill when his next turn in the rotation comes up Monday in Detroit. That would set Cole up for a two-start week, with his second turn coming next weekend at home versus the Angels. Before the Astros confirm his availability, however, Cole will likely need to complete a bullpen session and/or a throw a live batting practice session to prove his sore right hamstring isn't an issue.