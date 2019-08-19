Astros' Gerrit Cole: On track to start Thursday

Cole (hamstring) said he expects to start Thursday against the Tigers, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole is on track to rejoin Houston's rotation for Thursday's series finale against Detroit after getting through a bullpen session with no issues Monday. The right-hander hasn't pitched since Aug. 7 due to a sore hamstring; in six second-half starts, Cole is 5-0 with a 2.25 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 56:9 K:BB in 40 innings.