Astros' Gerrit Cole: On track to start Thursday
Cole (hamstring) said he expects to start Thursday against the Tigers, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cole is on track to rejoin Houston's rotation for Thursday's series finale against Detroit after getting through a bullpen session with no issues Monday. The right-hander hasn't pitched since Aug. 7 due to a sore hamstring; in six second-half starts, Cole is 5-0 with a 2.25 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 56:9 K:BB in 40 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...