Cole (2-0) allowed just one unearned run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts through seven innings to pick up the win Wednesday over the Mariners.

For the first time all season, Cole didn't reach double-digit strikeouts, but it didn't stop him from going seven strong innings for the fourth time in a row. Cole has also yet to allow more than five hits or two runs in any start. The 27-year-old is looking like a steal of an acquisition for the Astros, as he has delivered nothing but ace-level performances to start his Houston career.