Astros' Gerrit Cole: Pitches five shutout frames
Cole allowed no runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across five innings during a no-decision against the Red Sox on Friday.
Unfortunately, the Astros didn't support Cole with any runs, and he couldn't pitch past the fifth because he had already thrown 99 pitches. This breaks a streak of three straight wins for Cole, but clearly, he's firmly back on track after yielding nine runs against the Rangers on April 20. In the last five starts since then, Cole owns a 2.01 ERA. Overall, he is 4-4 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 60.2 innings this season. He will look for his fifth win during his next start against the White Sox on Wednesday.
