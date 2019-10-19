Astros' Gerrit Cole: Pitching in Game 7 if necessary

Cole is set to start Game 7 against the Yankees on Sunday if the series extends, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Cole was lights-out in Game 3, firing seven scoreless frames while fanning seven, and should the Yankees push the series to Game 7, he'll have a chance to lead his squad to the World Series on Sunday. Through three October appearances, he owns a stunning 0.40 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 32 punchouts across 22.2 innings.