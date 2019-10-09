Astros' Gerrit Cole: Primed for Game 5

Cole will start Game 5 of the ALDS against the Rays on Thursday, Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros were unable to secure a win in Tampa Bay after winning the first two games of the series, leaving Cole to be called upon for the winner-take-all game. The 29-year-old delivered a dominant performance in Game 2, giving up only four hits and one walk over 7.2 shutout innings while racking up 15 strikeouts. Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for the Rays.