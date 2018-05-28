Astros' Gerrit Cole: Puts together decent outing

Cole didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's loss to the Indians as he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings.

Cole gave up a two-run home run to Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the first, but he calmed down to give Houston seven solid innings in what turned out to be a losing effort. The 27-year-old right-hander has been putting together a solid season, posting a 2.05 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 109 strikeouts over 74.2 innings. He figures to make his 12th start of the season Friday against the Red Sox.