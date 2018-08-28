Astros' Gerrit Cole: Rebounds from rough start in win

Cole (12-5) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Athletics. He struck out eight.

Cole allowed two-run home runs in the second and third innings, but he allowed just two baserunners the rest of the way and earned his 12th win thanks to some timely offensive support. He uncharacteristically drew just nine swinging strikes for the night, though he still reached eight punchouts for the seventh time in his last nine starts. The home runs were also out of the ordinary for Cole, who hadn't surrendered a long ball in his last eight outings. He's set the bar extraordinarily high for himself, meaning fantasy owners are likely a bit underwhelmed with this effort, but he still managed to provide some utility and will look to bounce back in his next scheduled start against the Angels.