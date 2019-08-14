Astros' Gerrit Cole: Receiving further tests

Cole (hamstring) is receiving further tests Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole was scratched from Tuesday's start after experiencing right hamstring discomfort, and hopefully Wednesday's tests should provide more clarity on the severity of the injury. Manager A.J. Hinch said the right-hander reported that he was feeling good, but the tests could help determine a timetable for his return.

