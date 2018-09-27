Astros' Gerrit Cole: Slated to start Friday

Cole will start Friday against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros will simply push their starting rotation back by a day following Thursday's postponement, with Cole now starting Friday and Justin Verlander getting the ball for one half of the team's doubleheader Saturday. The 28-year-old righty has posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12.6 K/9 through 31 starts (194.1 innings) this season and will look to finish on a positive note heading into the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories